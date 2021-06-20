Pokemon Master Journeys Debuts Opening: Watch

✖

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series has debuted the opening for this new era of the anime's English dub release. Pokemon Journeys was officially brought to an end with Netflix earlier this year, but rather than mark the end of this particular anime as a whole, it instead was followed up with the announcement that the anime will be continuing with a whole new moniker, Pokemon Master Journeys. This new era of the anime has yet to make its debut in the United States, but earlier this week officially premiered in Canada with the 49th episode of the anime.

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is now airing in Canada, and with it debuted the new opening for the series. Featuring the new theme "Journey to Your Heart," as composed by Ed Goldfarb and performed by Haven Paschall, the new opening for the anime features a collection of some of the material seen in the original Japanese release alongside some major teases of what fans can expect to see in this new era of the anime. Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

Pokemon Master Journeys - Opening theme - "A Journey To Your Heart!" #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/f4m7UFaf6U — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) June 12, 2021

Pokemon Master Journeys kicks off with Episode 49 of the original Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan, but unfortunately does not have a release date for the rest of North America just yet. The same goes for how it will be available as well as its streaming or broadcast details are still being kept under wraps as of this writing. But The Pokemon Company did reveal the first synopsis for this new series as they describe Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series as such:

"It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

What do you think of the opening theme for the new Pokemon anime? Excited to see what's next to come after Pokemon Journeys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!