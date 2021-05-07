Pokemon Master Journeys Reveals First Synopsis

✖

Pokemon has revealed the first synopsis for its newest series, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series! While Pokemon's anime continues to air new episodes in Japan each week, the series' run outside of Japan had officially come to an end with the final batch of episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series released with Netflix earlier this March. Fans had been hoping this meant that the series would soon return to other territories someday, and now it's been confirmed that Pokemon will be coming back with a new edition of its anime titled Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series.

Like previous sequels iterations of the Pokemon anime franchise of the past, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series will be picking up right from when the Pokemon Journeys ended. With Ash and Goh successfully making it through the Darkest Day (and even a battle with Mewtwo), the two young trainers are heading into a whole new era of adventures according to the first synopsis for the series.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company International)

The synopsis for the series teases Ash Ketchum's continued run through the World Coronation Series, new Pokemon, and even some additional adventures involving Chloe and a surprising addition to her team! The full synopsis for Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series begins as such, "It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory."

The synopsis for the new series continues teasing as such, "Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

There has yet to be a release date or platform revealed for Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series just yet, but Pokemon is promising that the reveal of the first trailer and new information for the upcoming series will be arriving sometime soon! But what do you think? Are you excited to see Pokemon's anime officially continuing with a new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!