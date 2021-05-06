Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Announced

✖

The Pokemon anime will continue outside of Japan as Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series. The Pokemon Company announced that the 24th season of the long-running Pokemon anime would be titled Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series. Although no release date or platform was provided, The Pokemon Company confirmed that new episodes would premiere "in select markets" this summer, and more premieres would be coming to other markets through the end of 2021. The new season will include the Suicune arc, Ash rounding out his Pokemon team with a Galar fossil Pokemon, and even Ash's upcoming reunion with his old Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company also provided the following synopsis for the new season: "It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokemon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokemon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokemon to his Pokedex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokemon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has followed Ash on the next step of his Pokemon journey. With Ash now a Pokemon Champion, he takes up a research assistant position with Professor Cerise while competing in the World Coronation Series, a worldwide tournament featuring trainers both old and new. Unlike past series, Pokemon Journeys isn't based out of any one region, meaning that Ash has traveled to multiple regions (meeting old friends along the way) and seen both new and familiar Pokemon.

Notably, The Pokemon Company did not mention Netflix, its streaming partner in the US, at all in its initial press release. If Netflix continues to air new episodes of the Pokemon anime, a new batch of episodes will likely be posted to the streaming service in early June if the current 3-month release schedule holds.

Expect more information about the international release of Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series soon.