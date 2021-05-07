Pokemon Meme Hilariously Imagines Ash's Reaction To Iris' Crew

✖

Pokemon Journeys recently announced that it will be returning to North America with a "new" season in Master Journeys, which will more than likely include the fight between Ash Ketchum and his former traveling companion in Iris, and one fan has hilariously depicted how the main protagonist of the anime will react to Iris' stacked roster of pocket monsters. With Iris having become the new champion of the Unova Region, which first appeared as a part of the video games Pokemon Black And White, it's clear that the Dragon trainer is going to give Ketchum a run for his money.

The latest season of Pokemon's anime has given Ash and Goh plenty of interesting challenges to overcome, while also stacking their decks when it comes to the strongest pocket monsters that they've ever captured. With Ash capturing the likes of Dragonite, Gengar, and more, Goh has recently captured Suicune, a mythical Pokemon that certainly boosts his roster to new heights. Currently, Ash and Goh are attempting to better themselves and their teams as they attempt to defeat various trainers within the Galar Region, hoping to take their shot at the current champion of the region in Leon and his Pokemon of choice, Charizard.

Twitter User Your Boy Satoshi shared this hilarious video that imagines how Ash Ketchum is going to react to Iris' stacked Pokemon roster, which has allowed her to become the champion of the Unova region and is sure to make for a big match in the career of the eternally young Pokemon trainer:

Ash's reaction to Iris's new team in JN065 pic.twitter.com/z11JMePa4H — Beam💫 (@YourBoySatoshi) May 5, 2021

2021 will be a big year for Pokemon, not just thanks to this upcoming battle, but also with the North American release of Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, which will see Ash and Pikachu journeying to a new locale and coming into contact with the mythical Pokemon known as Zarude. Whether or not these events will have an effect on the television series is anyone's guess at this point, but it's clear that Ash has plenty of big battles on the way throughout the anime franchise that has become one of the biggest in the world.

Who do you think will ultimately win the battle between Ash and Iris? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.