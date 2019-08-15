Mewtwo Teaches One Young Fan An Adorable, Important Lesson

Mewtwo made quite an impression on Ash Ketchum in the first Pokemon movie, which is soon to be re-imagined in the upcoming Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. As Ketchum sacrificed himself in order to save the Pokemon, both the originals and their clones created by Team Rocket, Mewtwo learned more about humanity and Ketchum learned more about them. One schoolboy in Japan found himself learning a similar lesson while playing a Pokemon video game, making changes to his own daily life in order to become a better person thanks to the insanely powerful Pokemon clone.

Online News Source Sora News 24 shared the story of this young boy who used the influence of Mewtwo in order to change his own life and become the kind of trainer that the cloned Pokemon would look to as its trainer:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The heartwarming tale of a young Pokémon trainer who struggled to control his Mewtwo. https://t.co/PAcu5a9qEU — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) August 10, 2019

The story was told by the young boy’s parents who relayed the information of their son having difficulty playing against Mewtwo and how his desire to become a better trainer that could not only defeat the clone, but become its friend, changed his outlook on life:

“Dad: So my son just got home and I asked him about what he really felt this morning.

Son: I thought you guys were so busy that maybe I shouldn’t be playing Pokémon. And I thought maybe that’s why my Mewtwo (the special Mewtwo he got as a movie ticket preorder bonus) doesn’t listen to me…I want to be a trainer that Mewtwo respects.”

Mewtwo himself changed drastically from the beginning of Pokemon The First Movie, as he was originally under the thrall of Team Rocket and their leader of Giovanni. While originally attempting to exterminate mankind thanks to the actions of his creators, Mewtwo eventually discovered empathy after seeing Ash Ketchum’s noble actions.

What do you think of this important lesson that Mewtwo taught this young boy? What did Pokemon teach you growing up? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution premiered on July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its recent world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.