New Pokemon Anime Shares Gorgeous Poster

Both the end of Pokemon’s Sun and Moon anime and the release of the new Sword and Shield video games means that a new era of the anime series will soon begin, and like every other reinvention of the anime thus far, this new era is going to look a lot different than what’s come before. But these changes won’t just stop with the looks as this new era is not limited to the new region and various Pokemon of Galar. Ash and Pikachu will be making their return to Pallet Town and the Kanto region along with all the other regions that have come before.

Along with showcasing a new trailer filled to the brim with all kinds of sneak peeks at what’s to come from the future of the anime, the series has shared a gorgeous new trailer for the series through its official Twitter account. Check it out below!

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, and along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists. You can see it teased in this new poster, and various promotional materials ever since it was originally announced. The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all.

There’s currently no real clear indication as to how the new series will divide the time between each of the young trailers, but this is certainly unique as Gou and his Scorbunny are front and center of this poster alongside the veteran, Ash. It seems like it will be just as much Gou’s journey as it is for Ash.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.