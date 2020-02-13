Pokemon Unveils New Mythical Pokemon From Upcoming Movie Coco

Pokemon currently is on quite the hot streak with its new anime season on television, with Ash Ketchum and Go touring the world and catching all new powerful pocket monsters to add to their rosters. With the recent release of Pokemon Sword And Shield on the Nintendo Switch, the series isn’t resting on its laurels, with the twenty third feature length film of the franchise releasing later in the summer of this year! While not much is known about the story of Pokemon: Coco, it seems as though Poke-fans have discovered a silhouette of the Mythical Pokemon that will be introduced in this jungle based movie!

The upcoming film has already released a trailer that shows off some of the lush animation that will be featured, as Ash and Pikachu encounter what seems to be a wild Pokemon trainer who swings through the landscape and seems to not be connected to modern society. The Mythical Pokemon from the future movie has been shared unveiled in CoroCoro, with a hint that a full image of the creature will be unveiled later this month!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon resource Serebii.net shared the mysterious silhouette of the upcoming powerful creature, hinting at the pocket monster being something of a clawed primate that certainly does look imposing and will surely make an impressing when it premieres in Coco later this year:

Serebii Update: Fellow Pokémon site, @pokebeach_wpm managed to get a clear image of the Mythical Pokémon unveiled in CoroCoro https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/cvzGOSqmIx — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 13, 2020

With Pokemon Sword And Shield looking to release even more new creatures from different landscapes, perhaps this upcoming legendary creature will be making an appearance on Nintendo Switch for fans of the series to catch themselves! Regardless, it will definitely be interesting to see how this powerful monster influences the world of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

What do you think of a first look at this new creation from the upcoming film, Pokemon Coco? What is your favorite Mythical Pokemon that has appeared so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.