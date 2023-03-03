Pokemon Drops First Trailer For New Season

Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu are on their way out the door as the main trainer and pocket monster of the Pokemon anime series, but luckily for fans, the anime adaptation will continue under "new management". When Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master comes to a close, the series will be steered by new trainers, Liko and Roy, who will be sporting some mysterious artifacts. Now, the first trailer for the new season simply titled Pokemon has arrived, giving us a closer look at our new protagonists.

While Ash Ketchum might be leaving the series as the star of the show, the latest season has given the Pokemon trainer quite the fond farewell, with several trainers and pocket monsters from his past making their return. In the case of creatures like Lapras, Squirtle, and Butterfree, it has been years since they revisited their former trainer, as Ash had released them previously to roam free and forge their own paths. Ketchum was riding high after defeating Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament to become the new world champion, though when he was presented by his rival Gary Oak with the question as to whether or not he is a Pokemon master, Ash has set out to find that answer.

Pokemon's New Trailer

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon's anime series dropped the new trailer which not only gives us a new look at Liko and Roy, but also introduces some new players in the upcoming season that will play a role in the adaptation that will no longer see Ash Ketchum in the driver's seat:

While Ash is departing as the main trainer, creators behind the anime haven't completely closed the door on Ketchum returning in a supporting role in the future. On a similar note, Ketchum's Pikachu will be leaving the series with him, though a new trainer, Friede, will have a PIkachu of his own named "Captain Pikachu" who will join Liko and Roy on their adventure. Pikachu remains the "mascot" of the franchise, so it's no surprise to see the electric rodent return to the small screen.

Do you think Liko and Roy will be able to live up to the high expectations set by Ash Ketchum's long history as the star of the anime series?