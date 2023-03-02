Pokemon Promo Sets Up Ash's Spooky Ghost Adventure

Pokemon is getting closer and closer to Ash Ketchum's final episode in the anime after 25 long years of watching him travel through the regions, and the promo for the next in this final slate of episodes is setting up Ash for a new spooky ghost adventures. If there is one kind of episode that fans have seen across many of the various series, Ash usually crosses paths with wacky ghosts and has a spooky adventure. This is true for even the special final series as well as the anime's sending him out with one more before he's gone for good.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been seeing Ash traveling together with Misty and Brock again after all these years, and each of the episodes so far has been more of a laid back affair as Ash has just been enjoying his life as a world champion. That's the case for the next episode of the series as they come across a Banette who's been causing trouble, and it's up to Ash and his own ghost, Gengar, to figure things out. You can check out the promo for the episode below:

How to Watch Pokemon's Final Ash Episodes

Episode 8 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is titled "Search for Banette!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Ash, Pikachu and the others have come to a certain town where strange phenomena has been occurring in many houses recently. In order to solve the case, Ash and the others search the house where the phenomena was most recently noticed, only to find it was the doing of a Banette! What is the Banette's purpose for taking various things from the invaded house?"

Pokemon's inching closer to Ash's final episode in the anime overall, and it's becoming increasingly real that the anime really is moving on without him. The next series in the franchise will be kicking off this April, and will feature two new trainers at the center of it all who are starting their journey from the very beginning. While Ash could come back someday, it's time to enjoy these final episodes before Ash's time is over.

What are you hoping to see before Ash's time in the Pokemon anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!