Pokemon Art Predicts Team Rocket's Post-Finale Future

After decades together, Pokemon and Ash Ketchum will part ways in just a matter of weeks. The legendary trainer will pass the torch to some new heroes now that he's become the world's strongest trainer, and right now, his farewell tour is airing its final episodes. We have been given the chance to check on everyone from Misty to Meowth. And now, one artist is giving us their take on Team Rocket and the pair's cute post-finale future.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Twitter artist ryuichizzz. The Japanese illustrator decided it was time to share their own vision for Pokemon, and their focus turned to Team Rocket. After all, Jesse and James have been around the anime almost as long as Ash, so the gang has diehard fans all over the globe. And in this adorable fan art, we can see Team Rocket's posse has expanded.

After all, the artwork imagines how life would be for Jesse and James should they get together. The cute couple is seen in casual clothes as they've left Team Rocket behind, but Mewoth is still with the pair. The three are then joined by a young girl who has the best of both trainers. It seems this fan art has given Jesse and James a daughter, and we are all swooning over the idea.

After all, there is some basis for the Team Rocket pair marrying and having a child. The Electric Tales of Pikachu was a short-lived manga in Japan, but its wild take on the franchise is still talked about today. It was there the manga cozied up the Team Rocket duo, and it ended with Jesse pregnant with James at her side. This adorable artwork takes that vision even further, and honestly? It could happen. Team Rocket has chemistry, and we are sure Meowth would make an excellent uncle to his friends' first kid. So if Jesse and James ever have a kid, you can bet the squirt would be spoiled rotten.

