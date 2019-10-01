New Pokemon Series Confirms Ash Ketchum’s Involvement

When the newest Pokemon anime was announced, fans went into a frenzy attempting to decipher just what this latest addition to the franchise would be. Would Ash Ketchum still be the protagonist? Would it be a complete reboot of the anime that has been running for decades? Would Ash’s Alola League win place a crescendo on the eternally young trainer’s career? Now, fans have been given the answers to these questions as the newest anime series will feature Ash Ketchum, once again front and center, following his big Alola League win.

This Reddit User shared the trailer that premiered following the last aired episode of Pokemon: Sun and Moon, showing off not just Ash Ketchum as a protagonist, but also the newest addition to the franchise in the form of Gou and his Scorbunny:

Not a lot of details have been revealed as of yet with regards to this new series, but this could potentially be the way that Ash manages to pass the torch to Gou as his pocket monster just so happens to reflect one of the “starters” from Pokemon: Sword and Shield. We’ve certainly had Ketchum as our main protagonist for a long time and transferring over to a new trainer who ties more closely to the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Though another way of looking at the upcoming series is that Gou will simply be a companion of Ketchum’s, taking the role of Brock and Misty from the earlier episodes. Certainly, with Ash’s new status as Alola League Champion, he’ll need to have some assistance in handling all of the fanfare and who better than another aspiring trainer?

It’s clear that the upcoming anime series will focus on a world tour, hitting multiple regions as part of Ash’s “victory lap”. Whether or not the series will also include additional older characters from the franchise or simply focus on the introduction of newer ones will be answered when the anime debuts later this year. Not a ton of details have been revealed about Gou to date, though an interesting wrinkle is that Gou is specifically looking to capture the mystical Pokemon of Mew.

What do you think of Ash Ketchum's involvement in the new Pokemon anime? Would you rather see the torch passed off to a new character?