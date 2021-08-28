New Pokemon Toys Pay Homage to Gengar's Greatest Meme

✖

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum capturing some of the strongest Pokemon that he's ever come across, with the young trainer capturing the likes of Dragonite and Gengar, but a new piece of merchandise from the series recreates a meme of the latter which fans can add to their collections. With Ash and Goh continuing their quest to become Pokemon masters by defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, the ghost-type Pokemon has remained at Ketchum's side throughout the latest season and is definitely one of the most powerful pocket monsters that Ash currently has within his roster.

Ash's Gengar might be powerful but it has run into its fair share of heartbreak throughout the current season, with his backstory being revealed to be that the ghost-type creature was abandoned by his original owner. Thought of to be bad luck by his first master, Gengar ran across Ash and would eventually realize that Ketchum was the best trainer that he could ask for. While this Gengar was previously a trouble maker that would hide within Ash's shadow during its first appearances in Pokemon Journeys, he would eventually become a valuable member of Ketchum's posse and has since been a strong part of the trainer's rotation.

Twitter Outlet Pokejungle shared the new figures for Gengar, with one of them recreating the sad meme that saw the ghost-type Pokemon rejected by his original master and attempting to find the right place for itself as it wandered the world aimlessly before becoming a part of Ash's team:

A new gacha collection of Gengar figures is coming to Japan! Check out all the different versions of this ghostly Pokémon in the thread below! pic.twitter.com/oJrAVrnzS6 — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) August 25, 2021

The current season of Pokemon has continued with Ash and Goh making serious moves at becoming the Pokemon trainers that they have always dreamed of becoming, with the latter recently hearing of an expedition in an attempt to capture the mythological Pokemon known as Mew in Project Mew. Needless to say, Ash and Goh are sure to add to their rosters as the story of the anime continues.

Will you be picking up this Gengar figure when it lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.