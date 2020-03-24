Pokemon Fans Are Loving Ash’s First Battle with Gengar

One of the biggest changes made with the latest Pokemon anime was Ash Ketchum‘s return to the Kanto region for his latest adventure rather than going straight to the Galar region from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games as expected. This has meant some major changes to his Pokemon party this time around too as Ash has not only boosted his roster with a Mr. Mime and Dragonite, but surprisingly added Gengar to the mix as well. Fans were excited to see Ash take this lonely Gengar onto his team, but the latest episode of the series showed what it could do in battle.

As Ash took on his official first big gym battle in the latest series as he takes his first step toward the finals of the Pokemon World Championships, Ash ended up using Gengar in battle for the very first time. This means we got to see what kind of skills it could do when under Ash’s command, and it’s a huge beast in battle if fans have anything to say about it.

Not only do they appreciate how fast and quick Gengar moves in the fight against Bisces’ Raichu and Electrode, but it also has a tough range of skills that fans can’t wait to see more of. Gengar was able to take out Raichu, but the episode also showed how much left it has to grow as it lost to Electrode.

“Gengar is the Goat”

Damn I knew gengar strong but I didn’t know he would be THIS OP DAMN GENGAR IS THE GOAT and still waiting on that Riolu/Lucario that ash is gonna catch #pokemon #anipoke #PokemonSwordShield #PokemonSwordandShield pic.twitter.com/o4JkEyPuMm — Epicali377 (@superali9000_) March 22, 2020

“Brutal Yet Hilarious”

The way Ash’s Gengar used Phychic on Raichu was brutal yet hilarious!!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/QEwkE0MXwo — Callum Andrews (@MetalCallummon) March 22, 2020

“Ash is No Rookie”

yo the pokemon 2019 series really bringing back memories as ash battles with lt.surge’s apprentice.

Damn ash is no rookie at this series with his pikachu and gengar. — Harvey De Leon (@Harvzxc) March 24, 2020

“Great Way to Represent Gengar’s Battling”

The battle between Ash vs Bisces has to be my favorite battle so far in this series. Not only Ash’s strategies were unique but it was a smart move to switch to Gengar to have an advantage to Raichu’s Iron Tail which was a great way to represent Gengar’s battling (cont) #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/qNIRRw93CQ — ⚔Moonies(ムーニー/)🛡/PM 2019/ Puyo Champions (@Moonbyum1) March 23, 2020

“Can’t Wait to See Ash Use it More”

Ash’s Gengar’s first battle vs Bisces was pretty impressive I can’t to see Ash use it more it was cool seeing him use some those moves for the first time #PokemonSwordShield #anipoke pic.twitter.com/TyefVYNdXx — Danny Luxray (@DannyLuxray) March 23, 2020

“Ash’s Gengar Really Does Not Mess Around”

#anipoke spoilers!!!



Holy fuck that Psychic attack looked painful, Ash’s Gengar really does not mess around and I love it pic.twitter.com/1G5MfqAoLL — Danny (@Uiharu_no_Hana) March 23, 2020

“OMG Gengar was a Beast”

Also, omg Gengar was a BEAST, I loved seeing it battle here! Nice to see Ash use utilize its ghost type abilities as well. Not only that, but I really appreciate how this wasn’t just a generic Pikachu VS Raichu battle, it was instead a joint effort by Gengar and Pikachu VS Raichu pic.twitter.com/tkFGrmwzr0 — Ben (@EntityMays) March 22, 2020

“The Possibilities are Endless”