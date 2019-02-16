‘Pokemon’ Celebrates Pikachu’s Girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and love is in the air for fans all over the world. The big day has prompted plenty of crushes to confess to their long time crushes, and it seems like Pikachu is one of those lucky recipients.

No, really — there is a certain lady love crushing on Pikachu, and Pokemon is making sure to tease fans about the could-be romance.

Taking to Twitter, the official Pokemon Twitter got fans buzzing with a special post about Pikachu.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Trainers! Does Ash’s Pikachu have a not-so-secret admirer,” the post asks. “You’ll have to tune in to Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon — Ultra Adventures to find out!”

Looking at the tweet, fans can see a bit of the episode in question. Pikachu is seen to the right looking rather taken aback as a female Pikachu called Kurin moves towards him. The curly-haired girl gets in close before sniffing Pikachu, leaving the boy to lean back and sweat drop for good measure.

For fans who’ve kept up with the Pokemon anime, they will know how this episode goes down. The episode in question debut in Japan last October and is titled “It’s An Outbreak-chu! The Pikachu Valley!!” Audiences follow up with Pikachu as he visits the valley without Ash at his side, and the favorite finds himself courted by a heart-tailed Pikachu. The adorable flirtation ends with the pair separated, but fans were happy to see Pikachu embrace his lovey-dovey side even if just for an episode.

In fact, Pikachu is not the only character in Pokemon to get romantic in this series. Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon featured a full-on engagement and wedding when Professor Kukui proposed to his lover, and the pair were married soon after. Most recently, it was Brock who dabbled with love when the trainer visited the Alola region with Misty to see Ash. It was there he met Olivia and quickly fell for the elite trainer, and the Alola legend couldn’t help but return Brock’s feelings before the pair went their separate ways.

