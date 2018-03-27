‘Pokemon’ Reveals Sweet New Shoe Collection

When it comes to Pokemon, there is never a lack of merchandise. The massive franchise enjoys success around the world, and its various series have given birth to countless goods. Of course, shoes are no exception, but there have never been Pokemon kicks this cute before.

Recently, the sporting goods manufacturer File announced it was rolling out a shoe line inspired by Pokemon. The South Korean company hopes fans will be able to wear their kicks as they journey to become a Pokemon master, and the line’s official collaboration with The Pokemon Company has made some seriously sleek shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fila will release its limited-edition Court Deluxe sneakers this year. Right now, it seems sales will only be done in South Korea, but there is always a chance international fans can snag a pair if the collection goes global. As you can see below, the shoe line has kicks inspired by Pikachu and the other Generation One starters.

Oh, and there is Jigglypuff too. You can’t forget that cute crooning Pokemon.

Each pair of shoes will come in a special PokeBall box. The minimal sneakers will feature a PokeBall decal on their tongue and feature pastel accent colors based on their respective Pokemon. So, if you have the money and care to order the kicks from South Korea, then you can catch ’em all. Or, at least, wear ’em all.

These are far from the first Pokemon shoe collection, and this collaboration isn’t even the first anime one to hit premium shoe brands. Last year, adidas made headlines when reports confirmed the brand would be rolling out a premium shoe lineup inspired by Dragon Ball Z. One Piece also got its own shoe collection with Skechers last year, and the company has plans to bring the shonen-centric sneakers to the US this summer.

Do you want to rock these anime-friendly kicks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!