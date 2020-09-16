Pokemon Silver Resurfaces with an Impressive Reanimated Intro

It has been years since fans were introduced to Pokemon Silver, but the game lives on to this day. The Gameboy Color title remains a favorite with gamers new and old. In fact, its remake is often heralded as one of the best in all of Pokemon, and it is hard to downplay the popularity of Lugia. That is why one artist felt it was time to revisit the game, and they did so by totally reanimating the game's iconic intro.

You can check out the clip above courtesy of Darren Rafferty. The animator hails from Ireland and shared this home-brew project with fans. Rafferty says he spent more than 300 hours reanimating the intro of Pokemon Silver, and this impressive clip proves he did not take any short cuts.

As always, the clip begins undersea before the camera pans upward to the surface. A Lapras can be seen sailing the ocean before another scene change comes in. It is there Jigglypuff and Pikachu get into a spat before the three starters of Pokemon Silver pop up. You can see Totodile, Cyndaquil, and Chikorita in sequence before an all-mighty Charizard appears. Finally, the intro ends with a shot of Lugia in shadow as they swim undersea.

(Photo: TPC / Darren Rafferty)

"I wanted this to feel like a living, breathing, world, as opposed to just an animation. And I think it turned out alright, it's still far from perfect though," Rafferty said about the project and his inspiration for remaking the intro. "Personally I really like the underwater bit where you can see the surface of the water from underneath, thought that looked well."

If you want to check out more of Rafferty's work, you can check out his Youtube channel here. He also has a Patreon that can be found here.

What do you make of this updated animation? Which other games need this reanimated treatment?