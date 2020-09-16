Pokemon Is Releasing a Rubbery Rideable Pikachu for Kids, Adults

✖

Pokemon fans are always on the hunt for new gear, and the brand has always tried to freshen things up for fans. Time and again, the franchise has put out new movies, shows, and video games to thrill core followers while merchandise plays towards fans of all ages. Of course, that means some interesting toys have been made for Pokemon, but none of them can live up to the hype behind Pokemon Air.

As reported by Kotaku, Pokemon is ready to bring the Pokemon Air to kids (and adults) in Japan. The item is the most recent to pop up from the brand, and this one will allow fans to live out the dream of riding a Pikachu around their background.

According to the toy's official website, the Pokemon Air is a dense rubber doll of Pikachu that is lightweight enough for kids to maneuver. The doll can sustain 220 pounds, and it can do various things depending on your needs. Kids can use the doll as a sort of walker if they are learning how to walk, or it can be used as a simple ride-along toy.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

As for parents, Pokemon Air can be used as decor if they are obsessed with all things Pikachu. The rider can also be used as a pillow, backrest, armrest, or even a low-clearance chair.

This figure is not set to sell internationally, but it will open pre-orders in Japan at the start of October. Pokemon Air will cost a little more than $70 USD, so you can start saving for your own Pikachu scooter soon.

What do you think about this nifty Pokemon toy? Will you be ordering a Pikachu for yourself should this ride come to the States?