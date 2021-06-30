New Pokemon Jewelry Honors Snorlax and Friends

✖

Pokemon has all sorts of collectibles out there, and it has gathered a few pricey ones in its time. From rare trading cards to old-school games, Pokemon collectors could spend millions of dollars trying to catch all their most-wanted items. Thankfully, there are some nicer items on sale that Pokemon fans can buy to treat themselves, and a new jewelry line proves as much is true.

Thanks to u-Treasure, it seems Pokemon is stepping out with another jewelry line, and this one is focused on everyone's favorite sleepy monster. The collection, which went live in Japan this month, is dedicated to Snorlax. The cute monster has his own piece of jewelry out there, and it even features Muchlax to sweeten the pot.

u-Treasure's latest Pokémon jewelry piece is great for fans of Snorlax and Munchlax! It features both and comes in several metals. Released this month in Japan pic.twitter.com/YThDcaRo6L — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) June 25, 2021

As you can see above, the Pokemon ring has an open front where its two pocket monsters meet. Snorlax is shown on one side of the ring with an arm stretched out in sleep. As for Muchlax, the other Pokemon can be found snacking on some food, so this ring shows both monsters in their natural habitat.

Currently, this u-Treasure ring is available in several metals from rose gold, yellow gold, and platinum. Each metal has a different cost attached with the cheapest ring starting at $170 USD. This isn't the first time Snorlax has gotten his own jewelry, but it is the most recent Pokemon fans can buy. So if you happen to stan Snorlax more than anyone else, this is the gift you have been looking for.

What do you think of this latest Pokemon collection? Which other monsters need a jewelry line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.