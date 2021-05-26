Pokemon Announces New Line of Lucario Jewelry

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, the franchise will go the distance to cater to all of its many fans. Whether new or old, Pokemon has millions if not billions of fans who want to show their support in various ways. This means putting out a very wide net of merchandise, and Lucario is about to shine bright with a special jewelry collection overseas!

Yes, you did read that right. Another line of Pokemon jewelry is set to hit stores, and this one is all about Lucario. The fan-favorite monster is getting a ritzy ring from Japanese retailer U-TREASURE, and it will come cheap.

So far, U-TREASURE has confirmed its new Pokemon line will feature one ring total. The piece will focus on Riolu and Lucario as the baby Pokemon is cast on one side of the ring while Lucario takes care of the other. It appears Riolu's side of the ring is set with a sapphire gem to shake things up, and consumers can have the piece cast in a few different metals.

For instance, yellow gold will be made available along with rose gold and platinum. As you can imagine, the platinum ring will cost a pretty penny as these Pokemon jewelry collections have always put top dollar on the metal. Right now, U-Treasure says the cheapest ring will retail for $160 USD while the most expensive goes for over $1,000. So if you need to keep to a budget, you are in luck!

This latest ring expands the Pokemon jewelry line as fans know it so far. In the past, U-TREASURE has worked with The Pokemon Company to make pieces for Pikachu, Mew, Umbreon, Gengar, and more.

Would you be willing to pay up for either of these pieces? Which other Pokemon need a jewelry line...?