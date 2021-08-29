Pokemon Debuts Yamper's Own Desk Cushion

✖

Pokemon is moving ahead with its ambitious plans for 2021, and that does not just include a remake for the Sinnoh region. If you did not know, the franchise is working on an open-world game at last, and its trading card offerings are only getting better by the collection. Of course, this same effort is being put into merchandise overall, and that is why Yamper is getting the best plush known to man.

Thanks to Premium Bandai, Yamper is about to come to life with his very own PC cushion. For those who don't know, these cushions are adorable props to help those using computers better their posture. Yamper is ready to help push your shoulders back and cushion your wrists during a long work-from-home shift. But if you aren't a typing fiend, well - this Pokemon plush is still a steal.

After all, you can see this Yamper plush works just as well as a plushie. The stuffie is the perfect size to cuddle, and Premium Bandai made sure this toy was very soft to the touch. From their floppy ears to their stubby paws, Yamper couldn't be much cuter if he tried, and we're loving this adorable look.

At this point, sales of the Yamper plush are being handled by Premium Bandai, and the Pokemon toy is being sold in Japan only. Pre-sales are available right now, and Yamper is expected to ship out this November. There is no word on whether this plush will make its way to The Pokemon Center stateside, but fans can certainly hope. The U.S. service is all about big plushes, so Yamper's arrival would be welcome once Piplup's massive $350 USD stuffie sells out.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon plush? Will you be buying into this Yamper stuffie?