Pokemon to Launch New Snorlax and Ditto Beanbags

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and in that time, the brand has amassed a massive catalog of merchandise. From its toys and plushes to tech, the franchise has pursued lots of licenses since it was founded. Now, it seems two new items are coming to The Pokemon Center, and they will be the perfect comfy gift for the geek in your life.

The update comes from The Pokemon Center as reports surfaced of its next big addition. It turns out two new beanbags are joining the online store starting next month, and they will bring two old-school monsters to life.

Yogibo confirms that the beanbags below will be released on the US/CA Pokémon Center Online on September 1 https://t.co/IF5TYVhjwm — PokéJungle #HearUsNiantic (@pokejungle) August 24, 2021

The first beanbag will be familiar as Yogibo is making a Snorlax chair. The fluffy seat will have fans sit on Snorlax's tummy while the monster naps away. This is the second Snorlax beanbag to be licensed by Pokemon, and you can bet this new one will be just as popular.

A second seat is totally new, and it is all about Ditto. As you can see, the shape-shifting Pokemon has a beanbag on the way, and its high back will offer fans lots of comfort. And of course, who wouldn't want to decorate their room with a giant Ditto?

At this point, there is no word on how much these Pokemon beanbags will cost or what their dimensions are. The model shows the seats are fairly large, and they will be very plush for younger kids. As for adult collectors, these Pokemon seats will be cute additions to any office or bedroom with space. So if you are interested in nabbing one of these beanbags, you have until September 1st to save up.

What do you think of these new Pokemon beanbags? Will you be nabbing one of these for your office...?