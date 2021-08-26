Pokemon TV Hits The Nintendo Switch

✖

Pokemon originally got its debut on the Nintendo Gameboy, with Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue introducing fans to the Kanto Region and the first generation of pocket monsters that helped populate this unique world that became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today. Now, fans can watch dozens of episodes from the anime series on the Nintendo Switch with Pokemon TV, as well as participate in a number of other activities related to the world that brought to life the likes of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and hundreds of other creatures throughout the years.

The Official Pokemon Twitter Account shared the big news that the Pokemon TV App has landed on the Nintendo Switch, giving fans a number of different options when it comes to diving into the world of the pocket monsters that has become one of the biggest franchises in the world of anime:

❓ What: Pokémon TV

📍 Where: Nintendo Switch

⏰ When: Available Now You read that right—#PokemonTV is now available on Nintendo Switch! Enjoy #PokemonTheSeries episodes, @playpokemon matches, plus new Junior content for tiny Trainers! 📥 Learn more: https://t.co/OQFD2x9XwX pic.twitter.com/RBCMryXUx9 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 26, 2021

Pokemon isn't just on the Nintendo Switch with this new app, but also with the popular video game Pokemon: Sword And Shield, which introduced the franchise to the world of the Galar Region, Dynamaxing, and Wild Areas to help expand on the lore of the franchise. With the franchise recently releasing a free-to-play video game for the Switch in Pokemon Unite, the series definitely has cemented its place in the world of Nintendo.

The anime series, which currently has over one thousand episodes to its name, offers a number of episodes from both the early parts of the series, as well as the latest season in Pokemon Journeys. While Ash Ketchum hasn't aged much over the hundreds of episodes in the anime, his journey to become a Pokemon master has seen him make countless friends and capture plenty of monsters during his time traveling the countryside.

