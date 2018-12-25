‘Pokemon’ Anime Teases Brock’s Beau

Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon‘s latest episode saw the return of Brock and Misty to the series, and like their last appearance, each of them has advanced just a bit ever since they were on the series fully.

So advanced, in fact, that it seems like Brock will finally be successful in getting a girlfriend after so many years of trying as the preview for Episode 103 teases a romantic development with the Alola Kahuna Olivia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not counting how he originally left the series with an implied relationship developing off-screen before the Unova era, Brock’s struggle to go on a date (or get a woman to like him in general) has been one of the steadfast gags in the anime. But he might have finally found a like-minded soul in Olivia, who happens to be a Rock Pokemon leader herself.

Episode 103 of the series is titled “A Rock-Smashing Passionate Heart! Olivia and Brock!” and it sees Brock reacting to meeting Olivia for the first time. Naturally, he’s overcome at the sight of her and immediately tries to propose to her much like he had done in the past. But the difference here is that Olivia isn’t immediately turned off by it as women have been. She seems to react much differently, even seeing Brock in a romantic light before he’s pulled away by Misty (as per usual for the gag).

Fans would love to see Brock find love in the series before he disappears again, though knowing Pokemon, anything can happen. If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”