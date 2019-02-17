‘Pokemon’ Preview Turns Ash Into Tiger Woods

Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon‘s latest run of episodes have been a bit emotional, so fans will be getting a bit of a breather as Ash and the others have a nice relaxing game of golf in the next episode of the series.

Teasing the anime debut of Kahili, the next episode sees Ash and his friends entering a Pokemon flavored golf competition. You can check out the preview for Episode 110 below thanks to Moetron News.

Episode 110 of the series is titled “Hole-in-One at PokeGolf” and the preview for the episode teases the start of the PokeGolf Major Title League. Unlike golf’s normal competitions, it seems the Pokemon will be helping their trainers make certain shots. Along with some hilarious antics from Ash and the gang, the episode also sees an important introduction of a character from the Sun and Moon games.

The most notable thing about the preview is Kahili, who’s joining this golf match. In the game, she’s a Flying type trainer (whose Toucannon makes an appearance in the anime alongside her) who once was one of the Alolan island champions. She was brought back to be one of the new Alolan Elite Four. It’s not confirmed as of yet whether or not this will be the case for her appearance in the anime, but it could be teasing her reintroduction to the series later when the anime fully debuts its Pokemon League.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

