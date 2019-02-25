‘Pokemon’ Preview Teases Big Meltan Adventure

One of the strangest new additions to the Pokemon franchise has been the mysterious new Pokemon Meltan. Debuting in Pokemon GO, the strange little blob quickly became a fan-favorite and now fans will see even more of the cuddly, goopy new addition in the anime.

After getting quick glances at their anime debut over a few episodes, Meltan will finally get their time to shine as the next episode of the series teases a big adventure. You can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Episode 111 of the series is titled “Landfall in Alola! Melty Metal Panic!” and the preview for it sees several Meltan interact with one another, fighting over lost bits of junk. A mass of them even overwhelm a nearby Magneton. There are some pretty cuddly interactions with them as Ash and the others discover one of them for the first time.

Poking and prodding a Meltan before attempting to pull out one’s eye, the group of Meltan seems to be up to all sorts of shenanigans as they go around and absorb various things. There’s no clue as to how much Meltan will factor into the anime going forward, but they are going to be a strange presence fans will surely want to keep an eye on.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

