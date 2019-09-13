Pokemon Promo May Have Confirmed the Alola League’s Winner

Things are looking good for Ash Ketchum in the recent Alola League Tournament! As he has made his way into the finals of season spanning tourney, Ketchum has brought low many a foe in order to finally take home a win. Throughout his Pokemon training career, Ketchum has yet to win a tournament proper and fans have been biting their nails in anticipation as to whether or not Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon would finally give him his shot! An upcoming promo for the future episode may just be pointing to a victory coming his way!

Twitter User AshandSerena posted images showing Ash receiving a trophy from Royal Mask, seeming to give away the fact that Ketchum will in fact be the champion of the Alola League Tournament, though whether or not this could be a misdirect is something that we’ll have to wait to see revealed:

The last round of the tournament sees Ash struggling against Gladion in the championship round, with the two young trainers going all out to claim victory. With both having made their way up an exceptionally long battle and battling many foes, both in and out of the tournament itself, either competitor is well worthy of crown. If this is somehow a misdirect and Ash isn’t the winner, the images would do an amazing job of fooling Pokemon fans, that’s for sure.

With a new anime series premiering shortly, what better way to kick things off than with a big win in Ash Ketchum’s corner?

What do you think of these promotional images pointing toward Ash taking home the championship for the Alola League Tournament? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

