Pokemon Announces Mewtwo Movie’s Release Date

Mewtwo will return to Japanese theaters in July 2019.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION would be released in Japanese theaters on July 12th, 2019. This means that the annual Pokemon movie will continue to get its traditional mid-July date.

Details about the new movie are scant, although the title suggests that the movie is a remake of the very first Pokemon movie. That first movie was the culmination of the Pokemon anime’s Mewtwo arc, in which a vengeful Mewtwo attempted to prove the superiority of cloned Pokemon over naturally born Pokemon. That movie featured one of the saddest moments in the franchise when Ash was turned into stone when he tried to intervene in a battle between Mewtwo and Mew and Pikachu couldn’t revive him using his potent Electric-type attack.

The re-emergence of Mewtwo could have huge implications for the Pokemon franchise. Mewtwo’s last movie appearance was in Genesect and the Legend Awakened, in which the Legendary Pokemon showed off its Mega Evolution for the first time. We haven’t seen Mewtwo in the anime since, so fans are understandably excited about its return to the franchise after six years.

Leaked merchandise listings suggest that Mewtwo will play a big role in Pokemon’s 2019 plans. Recently, PokeShopper revealed a mystery figure linked to Mewtwo that will likely tie into the movie. Since it’s a mystery figure, fans are already wondering whether Mewtwo will get some sort of new Evolution or Mega Evolution to tie into the game.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara. The screenplay was written by Takeshi Shudo.

