‘Pokemon: The Power of Us’ To Include Original Soundtrack

Pokemon: The Power of Us is the latest feature film to join the franchise, and it seems anime fans are getting a special treat with the title. After plenty of pleas, it seems the long-awaited film will maintain its original soundtrack even when it gets dubbed.

This week, select theaters in North America continuing screening Pokemon: The Power of Us for a limited time. The event has prompted lots of fans to lock in tickets ahead of time, and one fan piqued interest when they revealed the film’s OST has not been altered in the dub.

“If you have the chance, go see Pokémon The Movie: The Power of Us,” a Twitter user known as Sergi Romero wrote.

If you have the chance, go see Pokémon The Movie: The Power of Us. For the first time in five shameful years, TPCi is giving us the full experience of an anime production. They’re keeping the JP OST. You’d think that should be the rule in 2018, but they’re stuck in the 90s. — Sergi (@SergiRomero) November 24, 2018

“For the first time in five shameful years, TPCi is giving us the full experience of an anime production. They’re keeping the JP OST. You’d think that should be the rule in 2018, but they’re stuck in the 90s.”

For fans confused about the reveal, Pokemon fans have long complained about its anime’s ever-changing OST. Pokemon purists tend to champion the original Japanese soundtracks made for the series’ films and TV shows, but those tracks are often overlooked for dubs. Instead, new soundtracks are recorded or remixed for dubs, but it seems this new film is bucking the trend. After all, it has been about five years since the Pokemon has let a Japanese OST accompany a dubbed film, and fans are plenty happy about the long-awaited turnaround.

If you still want to check out the anime feature, Pokemon: The Power of Us will have a special screenings on November 26 and 28. A final showing will be held on December 1, and fans can find participating theaters through Fathom Events. Pokemon: The Power of Us is described as such:

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”

Are you happy Pokemon is listening to fans’ requests now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!