Watch Full Seasons of ‘Pokemon’ as ‘Pokemon TV’ App Gets Major Redesign

The Pokemon TV app is getting a major redesign that will allow fans to watch both the first and most recent episodes of the Pokemon anime for free.

The Pokemon TV app is a free to download digital streaming service that allows fans to watch select episodes of the Pokemon anime series, along with the occasional animated Pokemon movie. However, the app recently received a major overhaul that not only updates the look of the app, but also provides a major content update for fans.

As of today, fans can now watch every episode of Pokemon the Series: Indigo League (the first season of the Pokemon anime), Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon – Ultra Adventures, Pokemon Generations, and Pokemon Origins on the app. In addition, Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us will be available on the Pokemon TV app for a limited time. All upcoming seasons of Pokemon the Series will also be released in full on the app, as well as certain archived seasons.

The app will also allow fans to download unlimited Pokemon episodes for offline viewing, which will be available for seven days after they’re downloaded. Fans who sign into Pokemon TV using a Pokemon Trainers Club account can switch between devices without losing their place in the episode they’re currently watching.

The updated app is available today on iOS and Android devices. Pokemon.com, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs will also receive the update in the future.