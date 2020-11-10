Pokemon: Twilight Wings Special Shares U.S. Release Date

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, all eyes are on the anime and video games these days. The recent DLC drop for Pokemon Sword and Shield got fans buzzing back in October while the anime has kept fans floating for months now. In fact, it wasn't long ago that a new Pokemon: Twilight Wings episode went live online, but the special won't hit the United States until later this month.

For those who aren't caught up with the situation, Pokemon: Twilight Wings put out a new episode in Japan. The special is focused on the DLC packs as the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra are shown. Of course, you can imagine how excited fans were over the announcement, but The Pokemon Company has reminded fans that this special will not come stateside until November 17.

Get ready, Trainers: the episode is coming on November 17th!#PokemonTwilightWings https://t.co/iA2U3J57Sg — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 5, 2020

The update isn't what fans were hoping for, but it seems things are wonky when it comes to production still. The ongoing pandemic put a big pause on production efforts the world over. Anime wasn't immune to such a shift, and things are still difficult in terms of recording. Fans expect COVID-19 made it difficult for voice actors to record for this Twilight Wings special, so here's to hoping everything is on track for November 17.

If you want to watch the first episodes of the miniseries, they are available to watch for free on Youtube. The special show was made to promote Pokemon Sword and Shield by showing off everyday life in the Galar region. So if you have not checked out the gorgeous series, we recommend you get on that ASAP!

Will you be tuning into this new episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings once it hits the States?