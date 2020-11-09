Pokemon Journeys Previews Mewtwo's Return in New Promo

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be bringing the classic Legendary Mewtwo back to the anime, and recently previewed Mewtwo's big return to the franchise with a slick new promo. Pokemon Journeys: The Series is currently in the midst of a major arc based on Pokemon Sword and Shield that has had Ash Ketchum and Goh come across the Legendaries of the Galar region. But their legendary battles are only just beginning as the series announced that Mewtwo will be coming back to the anime with Episode 46 of the series.

Previewing Episode 46, the official Twitter account for the Pokemon anime released a brief new promo teasing the upcoming fight between Ash, Goh, and Mewtwo. But there are some spoilers here for fans not keeping up to date with the Japanese release of the series as it reveals some major evolutions not seen in the anime yet. Check it out for yourself below (with spoiler caution, if necessary):

Debuting on November 20th in Japan, Mewtwo will be returning in the episode titled "Battle and Get! Mewtwo's Revival!" There was an even bigger surprise hidden in Mewtwo's return as well as the series also confirmed that Masachika Ichimura will be returning to the anime to provide the voice for the Legendary Pokemon once more following his previous stints in Pokemon: The First Movie and the Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION 3DCG remake.

With Ichimura's return, it does hint that the Mewtwo we'll be seeing in the anime will be the very same Mewtwo from the films. If this is the case, then there will be some major questions surrounding how Ash reacts to seeing the Legendary once more. It also begs the question of whether or not Goh's Mew is the same as the Mew from the movies as well.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Mewtwo come back to the Pokemon anime? What do you think of the way Pokemon Journeys: The Series has been handling the Legendary Pokemon so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!