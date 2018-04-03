Here’s Proof Politicians Like Cosplaying As ‘Dragon Ball’ Characters

The Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, and its characters are some of the most iconic. So it’s no surprise that many fans would want to take a shot at cosplaying some of these famous icons.

What is surprising, however, is that even some politicians want to get in on the action and cosplay the characters too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the opening ceremony for the Enkei Gekijou Kurayoshi Figure Museum in Kurayoshi City, Tottori Prefecture in Japan, former Minister of Defense Shigeu Ishiba commemorated the occasion by delivering a speech in full Majin Buu cosplay. In the photos captured by Twitter user @akai_takami, Ishiba looks to be completely comfortable and having fun with the occasion even as he dons Majin Buu’s famous garb.

The mayor of Kurayoshi City got in on the fun as well and delivered his speech in a full Goku costume (complete with Goku’s wild hair), and it just goes to show that even politicians like to have a bit of fun sometimes and let their geek flag fly. It’s definitely a great and memorable way to commemorate the new museum, and hopefully contributes to more visits.

via Kotaku