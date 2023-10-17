Pop Team Epic Announces Hiatus

While there are more than a few anime franchises that focus on world-ending battles and action-packed scenarios, there is still room for some stories that focus on comedy and shenanigans from its stars. Such is certainly the case with Pop Team Epic, the manga focusing on two girls named Popuko and Pipimi. The series became popular enough to warrant two anime seasons and the manga has continued to this day, though it appears that the latter will take a break according to a recent announcement.

Pop Team Epic first debuted in the magazine Manga Life Win in 2014 from creator Bkub Okawa. Four years after its manga debut, the series received an anime adaptation to bring the hilarious tales to life. While the manga has continued to follow Pipimi and Popuko to this day, a third season for the anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed. Luckily, should the anime adaptation return, there will be enough manga material to give the two stars plenty to do in the future.

Pop Team Epic Hiatus

In a new social media post, the Official Manga Life Win account shared the unfortunate news that Pop Team Epic was going on hiatus "due to circumstances". While the post didn't go into specifics as to why the hiatus was taking place, Bkub Okawa stated on his official account that he was not feeling well but is feeling better as of now. At present, no official return date has been confirmed for Pop Team Epic.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Pop Team Epic, you can stream the two anime seasons of the series on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the comedy series, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bkub Ookawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

