‘Power Rangers’ Fan Gives Shattered Grid An Anime-Style Intro

Power Rangers is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, and that’s led to many great things such as its big crossovers like the Shattered Grid comic event in the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers series.

But did you know it was possible to make a cool event like Shattered Grid even cooler? What if you added a great anime styled opening? One fan went the extra mile and did just that with a cool anime spin on Shattered Grid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YouTube user Snappy Lights created the above video giving the event a much larger anime influence along with great cuts, and reminders of the stylish art and biggest moments of the event so far. While there are some light spoilers since the video reaches up to the last few issues before the upcoming finale, it’s definitely worth a watch for both Power Rangers and anime fans.

Anime fans will probably recognize the music used in the video as well. The track featured in the video is “見たくないもの” by KANA-BOON, and while the track has not been used as an official opening or ending theme for a series, KANA-BOON have contributed many great themes for big titles such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Naruto Shippuden, Subete ga F ni Naru: The Perfect Insider, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and most recently, they provided the first opening theme for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, “Baton Road.”

If this video has made you hanker for more of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers‘ Shattered Grid event, you can currently find it on store shelves. The event’s finale is actually releasing pretty soon too.

Power Rangers‘ Shattered Grid will finally come to a close as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 hits comic stores Wednesday. You can read ComicBook’s spoiler-free review here.

Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 is written by Kyle Higgins will illustrations provided by by Daniele Di Nicuolo and Diego Galindo. The official description for the finale reads as such:

“It all comes to a conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1, the oversized finale to the epic comic book event from Higgins and Di Nicuolo that changes everything for the Power Rangers in ways no one ever expected. This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell, with variants covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) and Christian Ward (Black Bolt).”