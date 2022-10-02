Primal Shows Off Spear and Fang's Fights in Kill Count Video: Watch

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal brought the second season of the animated series' run to an end with Adult Swim earlier this Summer, and the series is celebrating how far Spear and Fang have come by showing off a new video counting many of the kills in the series seen so far. Making its original debut a couple of years ago, the newest original animated series from the Samurai Jack creator introduced fans to an entirely new kind of world than animation fans might have ever seen. Then the second season of the series brought it all to a whole new realm of intensity.

Primal might have brought the second season to an end with a pretty definitive conclusion (enough to the point where the creator himself has emphasized how the story is over in many important ways), there's still a hope that it could all continue. It's especially notable when stacking up all of the brutal fights from over the course of the series, and Adult Swim has dropped a kill count video touting all of Spear and Fang's kills. But it might not be all as there still seem to be some big fights missing. Check it out for judge for yourselves:

Opening up about a potential third season with Entertainment Weekly, Primal series creator Genndy Tartakovsky admitted that he would like to see the series become more of an anthology, "where season 3 would still be called Primal, but with a different subheading," Tartakovsky stated. "Low-dialogue, high-emotion, survival, rawness, visual storytelling: All that stuff, but with different characters. There's more things I want to do with Primal, not necessarily Spear and Fang. Maybe if there's a giant outcry, we'll continue the story with his daughter and Mira and the dinosaurs. I'd have to really think about it."

There has yet to be any word on whether Primal will be continuing with a third season, and there's good reason to believe it could go either way considering how the second season of the series ended. What do you think? How did you like Primal's first two seasons? Are you hoping to see the series return for more episodes someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!