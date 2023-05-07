Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Creator Explains How Primal Changed the Series (Exclusive)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has officially made its debut with Adult Swim after many years of being in production, and series creator Genndy Tartakovsky exclusively opened up with ComicBook.com about how working on Samurai Jack and Primal changed Unicorn: Warriors Eternal to what it is today! Tartakovsky has released some of the most memorable animated series releases with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim over the last couple of decades, and now fans have gotten to see the first episodes of the prominent creator's newest work, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. A work that the creator has been toying around with for a very long time.

Genndy Tartakovsky has been developing Unicorn: Warriors Eternal since his days at Cartoon Network studios over 20 years ago, and thus the series has gone through a number of changes since its initial inception. Opening up about those changes with ComicBook.com, Tartakovsky explained how some of those adjustments to Unicorn: Warriors Eternal came from Samurai Jack and Primal's focus on character stories above all else.

How Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Changed Before Its Premiere

"It's very similar," Tartakovsky began as he explained how much has changed from Unicorn: Warriors Eternal's initial inception. "One change was it used to really focus on the technology versus magic. That was more I think on the surface, and then through the years that took a backseat. You've got I, Robot, you've got all these movies where the robots take over, and that was the biggest element that was like, 'Oh my God, this feels so done now.' The Terminator, all that stuff, the robots rising. We got rid of pretty much almost all of that in a really, I think, creative and fun way. The character stuff came to the top. That's what it was."

It's this focus on character that really came from after working with Samurai Jack and Primal. "Learning through [Samurai] Jack, through Primal especially, it's about the character relationships," Tartakovsky continued. "We all know when we're making a story that's important, but sometimes we don't focus on it. We are so hypnotized or mesmerized on the art and the fancy animation and all this stuff that you forget if you don't get the emotions and character personalities, everything else is pointless. It could look as good as you want it to look, but if the characters are dumb, then nobody's going to like it. Our full focus was on the character stories."

