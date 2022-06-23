Adult Swim's Primal Season Two Hitting HBO Max Next Month

Primal is easily one of the bloodiest, and most stylish, releases to come out of Adult Swim, with Genndy Tartakovsky continuing to work on the series that focused on a caveman and a dinosaur attempting to survive their harsh environment following the deaths of their respective families. With the first season ending on something of a cliffhanger, it seems that fans won't be waiting long for the series to hit HBO Max, as the release schedule for July has been shared, confirming that Spear and Fang will be making a comeback next month.

A specific release date is still anyone's guess in July, though previous reports had hinted at the fact that Primal's second season would arrive on HBO Max on July 21st, continuing the bloody journey of our two protagonists. The first season, which first began in 2019, featured a number of episodes that were primarily without dialogue, showing this prehistoric world to viewers while also making sure to hammer home the fact that this story wasn't afraid to shy into a bit of the ultra-violence.

Recently, creator Genndy Tartakovsky signed a deal with Warner Bros and Cartoon Network to develop original animated content in the future, so we might be seeing far more Primal and other series of its ilk down the line. Discussing the deal, Tartakovsky had this to say:

"My time at Cartoon Network Studios, since its inception, has been the most creatively formative and fulfilling years of my career. I now find myself continuing that amazing relationship as well as bringing in Warner Bros. Animation – the home to everything that inspired me to become an animator in the first place. I am beyond excited to see what we do next!"

HBO Max's official description of the bloody prehistoric epic from the creator of Samurai Jack and Sym-Bionic Titan reads as such:

"A caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction are bonded by tragedy. This unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world."

Are you hyped for the return of Primal? Do you think Spear and Fang can avoid tragedy in their prehistoric environment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Prehistoric Age.

