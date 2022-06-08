Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Release Date Surfaces

✖

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal was previously announced to make its return with its second season some time this year, and a potential release date for the new episodes has popped up online! The first season of the Adult Swim original animated series really took fans by storm alongside its debut, and won a number of major awards while doing so. The Samurai Jack creator's newest project with the network introducing fans to the unlikely duo of a caveman and a dinosaur as they attempted to help one another survive their savage world as best as they can. Now it's coming back for a new slate of episodes.

Over the course of the last year fans have been getting updates on Primal's Season 2 progress, and it was narrowed down that a release for the new episodes was set for the Summer. There has yet to be a confirmed release date for the new season just yet but a new report from Bubbleblabber has noted that the second season of Primal could be hitting on July 21st. It's yet to be confirmed by Adult Swim themselves as of this writing, but if it holds true then fans have quite a lot to look forward to next month.

Tartakovsky himself noted that storyboards for the second season were completed last Fall, and while there have yet to be any concrete updates on the new episodes thankfully the series seems more ready for its Summer launch more so than ever before. So it's time to really get back in gear if you want to jump into the new season. If you wanted to catch up on Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal before the second season hits this Summer, you can currently find the first season of the series is now streaming with HBO Max.

They tease the series as such, "A caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction are bonded by tragedy. This unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world."

via Bubbleblabber