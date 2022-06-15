Samurai Jack, Primal Creator Signs Exclusive Deal With Warner Bros and Cartoon Network

Genndy Tartakovsky, the series creator behind Samurai Jack, Primal, and many more animated favorites over the years, has signed an exclusive deal to craft new projects for Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation! It's highly likely that even if you don't know the creator, you have been a fan of the projects he has helped launch over the course of his career. With work on franchises like The Powerpuff Girls before going on to create his own series such as Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Primal, and most recently Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, it's highly likely at least one of his projects has made a mark with every animation fan.

It seems now the creator and Warner Bros have reached a new understanding as now Genndy Tartakovsky has signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios to develop, produce, and create original animated projects exclusively for cable, broadcast services, and streaming services such as HBO Max. According to the deal, the creator will have "maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the extensive character and franchise libraries at each studio."

Opening up about the deal, Tartakovsky noted, "My time at Cartoon Network Studios, since its inception, has been the most creatively formative and fulfilling years of my career. I now find myself continuing that amazing relationship as well as bringing in Warner Bros. Animation – the home to everything that inspired me to become an animator in the first place. I am beyond excited to see what we do next!" Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register is excited about the deal too.

"Genndy is a true visionary who embodies the creator spirit of Cartoon Network Studios," Register noted in a new statement. "As he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and animation, we are excited to have a front row seat both here and now also at Warner Bros. Animation." It's yet to be revealed what kind of new works fans can expect to see out of this deal, but Tartakovsky already has some major projects coming our way in the coming year.

There's not only Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, which will be a special event series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and Primal is currently scheduled to return to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the series later this Summer. How do you feel about Genndy Tartakovsky signing this exclusive deal with Warner Bros? What kinds of new projects are you hoping to see from the creator? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Cartoon Brew