Promare Shares New English Sub Trailer

Studio Trigger is one of the most popular anime studios among fans, and they have recently launched their first major film effort in Japan. The film went on to both critical and commercial success upon its release last May, and fans in the United States will soon get their chance to see Promare for themselves this September. GKIDS has licensed the film for an English language release, and commemorated the fact we’re so close to its screening with a new trailer.

The second English subtitled trailer for Promare shows off more of the high octane and colorful action fans can expect out of the film that received quite a lot of praise from fans during its North American premiere during Anime Expo 2019.

GKIDS has confirmed that ofans will be getting their chance to see Promare soon enough as it will be getting a limited theatrical release on September 17 and 19 in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. Screenings will vary upon theater location and availability, however. The English dub will be produced by NYAV Post, but Studio Trigger themselves will be making the final casting decision.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex. There’s no confirmation of the voice cast for the English dub as of this writing, however.

GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”