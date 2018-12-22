‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Coming to Crunchyroll, Hulu

The upcoming anime adaptation of The Promised Neverland will officially appear on both Crunchyroll and Hulu when it premieres on January 9, 2019.

In addition to the reveal of the full, brand-new trailer at Jump Festa 2019, Aniplex USA has confirmed that The Promised Neverland will be on both streaming services when it debuts. It’s further been confirmed that new episodes will appear on both services every Thursday as the anime airs.

Here’s how Aniplex USA describes the anime adaptation:

“As much as the children love her, she is not their mother.

They live together, but are not related.

Grace Field House is where children without parents are sent.

An irreplaceable home for the 38 children that all live happily every day, even if they were strangers at first.

Until suddenly, their lives are changed forever…”

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella, Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016. It’s been popular since its debut, selling over 4.2 million copies. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release.

