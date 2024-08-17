Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie Hit With Major Delay

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has been hit with a major delay as it’s now scheduled to release some time in 2025. Puella Magi Madoka Magica is likely one of the most well know magical girl franchises among fans of a certain generation, and has since only seemingly gotten bigger ever since it ended its original TV run back in 2011. The anime had since continued with a full trilogy of feature film releases in subsequent years, and even most recently returned with a full spinoff anime series. But now it’s coming back properly with a new feature film.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is a new movie set after the events of that original film trilogy, and was originally scheduled to make its debut in Japan some time this year. But according to a new update from Aniplex, the new film has been delayed until some time in late 2025 due to production circumstances. This also means that an international release for the new film has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication as well. You can find the announcement for the delay below.

https://x.com/madoka_magica/status/1824370519837380632

What Is Madoka Magica’s New Movie?

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising will be releasing in Japan some time in late 2025. The new film features a returning staff and cast from the original TV anime and films with Yukihiro Miyamoto directing the new film for studio SHAFT, original creators Magica Quartet signed on, Gen Urobuchi writing the script, Ume Aoki handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composing the music.

The returning voice cast includes the likes of Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey. If you wanted to check out the original Puella Magi Madoka Magica TV anime series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

“She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny- This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls-“