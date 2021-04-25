New Madoka Magica Film Debuts First Poster, Teaser

Puella Magi Madoka Magica has debuted the first teaser trailer and poster for its new film! Studio SHAFT's original anime series celebrated its monumental tenth anniversary this year, and was planning to have a huge event in Japan to commemorate the major milestone. Unfortunately due to a new state of emergency in the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to go virtual for fans in Japan. This event was still a big one either way as this was the place where it was announced that the Madoka Magica franchise will be continuing with a brand new feature film.

Serving as the fourth film in the franchise overall (following two recap films and a third original feature titled Rebellion), the franchise has announced Madoka Magica: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis. This will take place after the events of Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Part 3 Rebellion from back in 2013, and features an original story that continues the original tale. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the film's announcement in the video above, and the first poster for the film below:

The new Madoka Magica film has yet to confirm a release window or date for its launch in Japan, so unfortunately that means any international release plans are unknown as well. The new film will also feature a returning cast and staff from the series with Akiyuki Simbo returning to direct the new film for studio SHAFT. A returning cast has been set as well with the likes of Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey all confirmed.

