Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgisnacht Rising Trailer Released

Are you ready to meet up with Madoka Magica once more? If so, you better listen up! Next year will mark the return of Puella Magi Madoka Magica as its new movie is slated to debut. And now, we have been given a new look at the feature courtesy of a special promo.

As you can see below, Madoka Magica released a special new trailer, and it does double duty. At first, the promo gives fans a brief overview of the events of Madoka Magica: The Movie – Rebellion. After all, this upcoming film is a direct sequel to Rebellion, so you can expect plenty of familiar faces in this movie.

At this point, we know little about the events of Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht Rising, but we know when it will be released. The movie is slated to go live in Japan in Winter 2024. Beyond that, well – fans are still left to guess.

If you are not familiar with Madoka Magica, you should know the franchise stands as one of the most acclaimed anime titles since the turn of the millennium. Madoka Magica is an original anime created by Magica Quartet under directors Akiyuki Shinbo and Yukihiro Miyamoto. With writing done by Gen Urobochi, this franchise may look like a pastel magical girl adventure, but it is far more sinister. The genre-bending series features elements of dark fantasy and psychological horror to boot. So if you want to see this hype for yourself, you can find Madoka Magica streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Madoka Kaname is an average 14-year-old girl who loves her family and friends. One fateful day, this all changes when she has a very magical encounter with a strange creature called a Kyubey. Kyubey have the power to grant one wish to chosen girls. However, in exchange, those chosen must become magical girls and use their powers to fight against witches, evil creatures born from darkness and catalysts of despair. Was this encounter by chance or fate? No matter the circumstance, this will surely change her destiny. This is the beginning of a new magical girl story... "

