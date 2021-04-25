Madoka Magica Announces Sequel Film After 8 Years

✖

It has been ten years since Madoka Magica made its way to fans, and it seems the series is eager to make a comeback at long last. Not long ago, an anniversary event was held for the hit franchise for fans, and it was there an important movie announcement was made. It turns out Madoka Magica is headed back to theaters, and it will do so with a sequel to the anime's 2013 movie.

The big reveal was made during the online event in Japan on Sunday. It was there fans learned a new film named Madoka Magica: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis is being worked on right now. The movie will be a direct sequel to the anime's 2013 film, so fans will want to revisit Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion before this new feature goes live.

(Photo: Shaft)

A short announcement clip was released to hype the new movie as well as key art. The artwork shows Madoka Kaname in her usual pink outfit looking as cute as ever. But as you can see above, the poster features cracked glass and a shadowy hand reaching out to Madoka from the other side. So as always, this movie will have some twisted elements to it for fans to take in.

If you have not yet watched Madoka Magica, you will want to check out the series ASAP. The 2011 series might look like a simple magical girl series, but it is far from it. The genre-bending anime imagines a dark world where magical girls are harvested for their good deeds, so there is tons of gore and violence to go around. You can watch all of Madoka Magica through Funimation, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth-grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!"

HT - ANN