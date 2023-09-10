Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie Trailer, Poster Released

If you have checked out any anime recommendation list in the last decade, there is a good chance you've heard of Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The hit series debuted in 2011, and its legacy is thriving after all this time. The show's first season swept award shows with its shocking story, and writer Gen Urobuchi was universally praised for the series. So now, all eyes are back on Madoka Magica now that the trailer and poster for its next movie has gone live.

The update comes courtesy of Aniplex as the company hosted a digital event this week concerning its next big series. It was there Madoka Magica came up as the anime has a new movie in the works. Following its first three films, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgisnacht Rising is on the horizon, and its trailer is downright gorgeous.

As you can see above, the trailer for Madoka Magica's fourth film is a visual feast. We can see all of our favorite magical girls in this trailer, but all is not well as you'd expect. The colorful reel is filled with upsetting imagery, so this feature will have all of Madoka Magcia's signature darkness.

If you are not familiar with Madoka Magica, you will want to watch the series ASAP to catch up. The original anime can be streamed everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. A pair of recap films went live in October 2012, and of course, its original third movie, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Rebellion, was released in 2013. This new feature is a direct sequel to Rebellion, so for more info on the Aniplex hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When a new girl joins her class, Madoka Kaname feels she recognizes the mysterious, dark-haired transfer student from one of her dreams...a dream where she is approached by a cat-like creature who offers Madoka an opportunity to change destiny. Madoka had always thought magic was the stuff of fantasy...until she sees the transfer student fighting with the very cat-being from her dream! And just like in Madoka's dream, the cat gives her a choice: Will Madoka become a Puella Magi in exchange for her dearest desire? What will be the cost of having her wish come true?"

What do you think about this first look at Madoka Magica's anime comeback?