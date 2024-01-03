New Ragna Crimson Trailer Hypes Cour 2

HIDIVE might be best known for having major anime exclusives such as Oshi no Ko, but the streaming service has quite a few other anime adaptations up its sleeves. Premiering the fall of last year, Ragna Crimson sees Studio Silver Link taking the opportunity to animate a blood-pumping story of heroes attempting to fight their way through a sea of terrifying dragons. To prep for the show's big comeback this year, a new trailer has arrived to hint at what is to come for Ragna and Crimson.

If this is your first time hearing about the anime fit to bursting with swords and sorcery, the series first arrived as a manga from Square Enix in 2017 thanks to creator Daiki Kobayashi. To this day, Ragna Crimson is still releasing new chapters of its manga, meaning that its anime adaptation should have more seasons on the way if the medieval, supernatural show is a hit. As mentioned earlier, the series is brought to life by Silver Link, who anime fans might know for its work on the likes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy and The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious.

Ranga And Crimson Return

The anime adaptation will return for the second cours of its first season this month. Arriving on January 13th, the series has garnered quite the following since it unleashed its anime in October of 2023.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first episodes of Ragna Crimson, they can currently be streamed on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the dragon fighting series, "Dragons reign terror over the earth, sea and sky. If sworn dragon hunters like Ragna are to have any hope of dealing death to these seemingly invincible, fire-breathing beasts, they must find a way to level the odds. Ragna teams up with a mysterious man named Crimson who has likewise sworn to stand against the dragons menacing the world. But although Crimson's motivations may be mysterious, his goal and Ragna's perfectly align, and together they'll fight to vanquish the dragons once and for all."

Have you had the chance to check out the adventures of Ragna and Crimson? Which new anime adaptations of 2023 do you think need more attention? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of dragon slaying.