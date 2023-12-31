HIDIVE Announces New Uncensored Anime Releases Coming This January

HIDIVE has announced they will be kicking off 2024 swinging by streaming new releases that will be uncensored outside of their release in Japan! The Winter 2024 anime schedule is kicking off in just a few more days, so it's time for fans to figure out where and when they're going to tune into the new anime releases. HIDIVE has cemented much of their lineup for the first seasonal schedule of the year, and have confirmed that two of their big anime exclusives will be streaming completely uncensored for those worried about the potential opposite with these spicy new series.

HIDIVE has announced that they will be streaming a completely uncensored version of Chained Soldier when it premieres on Thursday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00AM EST. They will also be offering an uncensored version of Gushing Over Magical Girls (premiering on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM EST), clarifying that it will be the AT-X version with some audio changes but completely uncensored video. So fans will have some big offerings to check out in January!

What Is Chained Soldier?

Directed by Junji Nishimura and Goro Kuji for Seven Arcs, Chained Soldier stars the likes of Yuya Hirose as Yuki Wakura, Akari Kito as Kyoka Uzen, Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma, Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga, Chigusa Sano as Nei Okawamura, Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo, Nene Hieda as Yachiho Azuma, Reina Ueda as Sahara Wakasa, Tomori Kusunoki as Aoba Wakura, Sayaka Senbongi as Koko Zenibako, and Rina Hidaka as Naon Yuno. HIDIVE will be exclusively streaming Chained Soldier when the anime premieres on January 4th as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and they tease the new anime series as such:

"Two supernatural forces appeared simultaneously on Earth: entrances to another dimension known as Mato, and Peaches, resources that give unique abilities to women. From the Mato come Yomotsu Shuuki, dangerous monsters that leave destruction in their wake. The government's Anti-demon Corps stands against these creatures, employing women empowered by Peaches to face the monstrous threat. Yuki Wakura watches these forces clash from a distance, but when he unexpectedly runs afoul of a Yomotsu Shuuki, he's rescued by Kyouka Uzen, the chief of the Seventh Unit of the Anti-demon Corp—and she sees something in him that could turn the tide of the monster incursion. Yuki holds the unique power to make Peaches more effective, but he'll have to become Kyoka's willing slave to join the fight against the Yomotsu Shuuki and save the world."

