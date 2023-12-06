Disney+'s Dragons of Wonderhatch Trailer Highlights Live-Action/Anime Hybrid

Disney+ and Kodansha are teaming up for an exciting new series that blends together both anime and live-action elements, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from Dragons of Wonderhatch with a new trailer! Dragons of Wonderhatch was first announced to be in the works last year as one of the many aspects of Disney and Kodansha's ongoing partnership, but it's going to be a completely different kind of project than expected. This will be a new live-action series that will also feature fully anime segments to highlight the differences between its two worlds.

Dragons of Wonderhatch features both a real world where a girl named Nagi (Sena Nakajima) crosses paths with a boy from another world named Tyme (Daiken Okudara). Tyme's world is one where people and dragons work together (and is completely anime), and it's going through a new kind of struggle as it starts crossing over with the live-action world. Check out the newest trailer for Dragons of Wonderhatch below to see more of this wild new project in action.

How to Watch Dragons of Wonderhatch

Dragons of Wonderhatch will be releasing with Disney+ on December 20th in international territories, but it has yet to be revealed if or when this will launch in the United States. Kentaro Hagiwara directs Dragons of Wonderhatch's live-action parts along with Takashi Otsuka directing the anime parts (as produced by Production I.G.). The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu was brought on to help develop the world and character designs for the series, and Kyota Fujimoto, Takamasa Oe, and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts.

Dragons of Wonderhatch's cast spreads across both the live-action and anime parts of the series too. Starring the likes of Sena Nakajima as Nagi, Daiken Okudaira as Tyme, Yoshito Emmanuelle as Son, Mackenyu as Akuta, Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin, Rena Tanaka as Hana, Masaki Miura as Taichi, Riko Narumi as Ayana Nijisaki, SUMIRE as Saira, Yu Shimamura as Kate, Kenta Miyake as Byce, Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, and Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul.

What do you think of Disney and Kodansha's new live-action and anime hybrid project, Dragons of Wonderhatch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!