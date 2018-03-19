‘Re:Zero’ Dub Blu-ray, DVD Announces Release Date

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – fans heard some good news recently when the series was confirmed to be getting an English dub ever since it escaped the rights limbo a few months ago.

Not only is Season One Part One releasing on Blu-ray and DVD with an English dub, the series will be available for purchase June 19.

The Blu-ray and DVD combo set is currently available for pre-order with Funimation and will run you $48 USD. The English dub cast for the series is as follows:

Sean Chiplock as Subaru

Kayli Mills as Emilia

Erica Mendez as Puck

Ryan Bartley as Ram

Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem

Kira Buckland as Beatrice

Ray Chase as Roswaal

Christine Marie Cabano as Felt

Faye Mata as Priscilla

Robbie Daymond as Reinhard

Cassandra Morris as Anastasia

Sarah Williams as Felix

Marc Diraison as Wilhelm

Chris Tergliafera as Marcos

Beau Billingslea as Rom

Patrick Seitz as Kadomon

Cristina Vee as Elsa

Lucien Dodge as Chin

Arnie Pantoja as Kan

Erika Harlacher as Crusch

Keith Silverstein as Al

Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon’s Daughter

Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff

Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.