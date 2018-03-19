‘Re:Zero’ Dub Blu-ray, DVD Announces Release Date

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – fans heard some good news recently when the series was confirmed to be getting an English dub ever since it escaped the rights limbo a few months ago.
Not only is Season One Part One releasing on Blu-ray and DVD with an English dub, the series will be available for purchase June 19.
The Blu-ray and DVD combo set is currently available for pre-order with Funimation and will run you $48 USD. The English dub cast for the series is as follows:
- Sean Chiplock as Subaru
- Kayli Mills as Emilia
- Erica Mendez as Puck
- Ryan Bartley as Ram
- Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem
- Kira Buckland as Beatrice
- Ray Chase as Roswaal
- Christine Marie Cabano as Felt
- Faye Mata as Priscilla
- Robbie Daymond as Reinhard
- Cassandra Morris as Anastasia
- Sarah Williams as Felix
- Marc Diraison as Wilhelm
- Chris Tergliafera as Marcos
- Beau Billingslea as Rom
- Patrick Seitz as Kadomon
- Cristina Vee as Elsa
- Lucien Dodge as Chin
- Arnie Pantoja as Kan
- Erika Harlacher as Crusch
- Keith Silverstein as Al
- Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon’s Daughter
- Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff
- Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief
For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.
After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.
The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.